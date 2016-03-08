The 3 Serie A defenders that Chelsea want to sign
18 June at 20:10As Chelsea reflect on a disappointing Premier League season in which they only managed a 5th place finish, it is clear that reinforcements are needed. Where better to start than in defence. It appears as though Chelsea are looking to the Serie A for their next defensive superstar; read on and find out about the three players that Chelsea want to sign.
Kostas Manolas (Roma)
Kostas Manolas, 27, had a good season for Roma in 2017/18. He scored a memorable late goal to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League and has been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs for some time now. He completed an average of 0.9 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 4.5 clearances per game; whilst also making an average of 47.9 passes per game with an 87% accuracy rate.
Chelsea have reportedly made the first offer, which Roma refused; yet the player has a €38m release clause in his contract. Speaking on the matter, Manolas’ agent said: “Manolas' future with Roma? I don't know, you will have to ask the club about this. Let's see what Roma's plans are for this upcoming season..."
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
Kalidou Koulibaly turned many a head after his impressive season with Napoli. The 26-year-old Senegalese defender was instrumental to Napoli as they narrowly missed out on the Serie A title. Koulibaly made an average of 1.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.2 clearances per game but also added five goals (including a late winner against Juventus) and four man-of-the-match awards.
With no release clause in his contract, Napoli are reluctant to let the defender go, yet that won’t deter interest from the likes of Chelsea; who are determined to strengthen their back-line.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
At just 23 years old, Rugani is the youngest option on the list. Juventus’ asking price for the centre-back is €40 million and we reported that Chelsea have already offered €30m to secure his services.
Juventus have met with the player’s agent to discuss his future and after starting just 22 times for Juventus last season, he could well be interested in a way out. Arsenal and Lazio are also said to be interested in Rugani, with the latter rumoured in a part-exchange deal for Milinkovic-Savic.
For more transfer news and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments