The 3 young stars Milan want to sign in the summer

21 March at 13:00
AC Milan are looking at the signings of three young players to bolster their squad depth and build for their future. 

According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the first of the trio is Gremio's 22-year-old forward Everton Soares; who scored ten goals in last season's Brazilian Serie A and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United additionally.

Milan are also looking into the signings of two Dinamo Zagreb players; Croatian Moro and Spaniard Dani Olmo - two players with a lot of potential that Milan are looking to add to their side.

