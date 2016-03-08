The Alisson wall: Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper keeping hold of incredible record

Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America semifinals and managed to reach the final of the competition. One of the protagonists of the team is goalkeeper Alisson, who has yet to concede a goal in the tournament.



Unless either of Chile or Peru humiliate him completely, the Liverpool man will most definitely receive the golden glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament. But it is not only in South America that the 26-year-old is shining. This season he kept 27 clean sheets for Liverpool across all competitions, conceding only 34 goals.



Moreover, Alisson has not conceded a goal in the last nine matches. The lost player to score against him was Salomon Rondon in the penultimate round of the Premier League. The same player then faced him with Venezuela but failed to respond.



Alisson is keeping hold of this incredible run for almost two months, starting on May 7 against Barcelona, continuing with the Champions League final against Tottenham and building on these successes at the Copa America, which he would like to complete with a triumph for his country.