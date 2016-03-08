The 'anti-Pique' clause: Barcelona insert strange clause for new signings
11 January at 15:20According to the Spanish newspaper ABC (via calciomercato.com), Barcelona has decided to insert a clause called the 'anti-Pique' clause in the contracts of their new arrivals. Based on this agreement, new players will have to devote themselves exclusively to their professional activity, without giving space to alternative business initiatives without the authorization of the club. Moderate use of social media will also be required.
As clear from the name of the clause, the main reason for its implementation is Gerrard Pique who has been involved in many business initiatives in the past couple of years, from video games to fashion or restaurants and hotels. Moreover, he is also the owner of Andorra FC.
But the main reason might be the involvement of the Spanish centre-back in the organization of the new version of the Davis Cup, which took place in Madrid on the weekend of Barcelona's match against Leganes. Pique was then forced to deny that his tennis' activities took away his concentration from the La Liga matchup which the Blaugrana ended up winning 2-1 in the outskirts of Madrid.
