The background of Higuain's AC Milan departure: From Gazidis' arrival to fight with Leonardo
31 January at 17:50Gonzalo Higuain left AC Milan this month after only 6 months at the club. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the departure of the Argentinian was anything but calm and peaceful.
According to the Italian paper, it all started with the arrival of Ivan Gazidis at the club, who stopped the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a player appreciated greatly by Pipita, and then questioned the redemption of Higuain in the summer, as the player joined the Rossoneri on a loan deal from Juventus.
This step backwards did not please Higuain, whose relationship with Leonardo was slowly shattered. There are even rumours of a brawl between the two. The decline of the relationship escalated with the player's refusal to travel to Genoa for the Serie A match against Genoa at the Marassi.
Higuain scored 8 goals during his short time at the San Siro, 6 of them coming in Serie A and 2 in the Europa League. He is yet to register a goal at the Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri so far after two matches for the Blues.
