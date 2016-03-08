The background of Ronaldo's absence vs Brescia revealed
16 February at 12:40After a victory and two defeats in the last three Serie A matches, Juventus are preparing to face Brescia in a vital match for the Bianconeri to get back on track and put pressure on Inter Milan and Lazio, who will face off in the evening at the Stadio Olimpico.
However, coach Maurizio Sarri will have to deal with the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not included in the list of call-ups for the match at the Allianz Stadium.
It was a surprising exclusion but as reported by Corriere della Sera (via goal.com), it was the Portuguese phenomenon himself who asked Sarri not to call him up and give him a rest for one round.
Thus, CR7 will postpone reaching a tally of 1000 matches as a professional (currently stands at 999 between the national team and clubs) but it is also a slight blow for his record-breaking goal-scoring streak because a goal against Brescia would have represented his 11th consecutive one for Juventus in Serie A.
