The Best Award: Ronaldo and Messi snub Modric and Salah, here's why
24 September at 10:00Cristiano Ronaldo won’t attend tonight’s ‘The Best Award’ in London with Luka Modric and Mohammed Salah, Marca reports.
The Portuguese striker snubbed the award for the best player of the Champions League earlier this month because he thought he deserved the prize that was won by his former team-mate Luka Modric instead.
This time, according to Marca, Ronaldo’s decision has nothing to do with who will win the award. CR7, in fact, wants to remain in Turin because the Old Lady faces Bologna at home on Wednesday.
Juventus won 2-0 against Frosinone yesterday night with late goals of Ronaldo and Bernardeschi that helped Juventus to secure the three points against the newly promoted Serie A side.
The Old Lady has made the return in Turin and will be training to prepare the home game against Bologna on Wednesday night when Ronaldo aims to stretch his scoring streak after netting three goals in the last two Serie A games.
Ronaldo's historic rival Leo Messi won't be in London today as well. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentinean won't be traveling to the capital of England tonight because of family issues. The Barcelona star is in the race to win the 'Puskas Award' (Best Goal of the season) and not the Best Player award.
