The board laughed at his subs and sacrificing Kante: the reasons for Sarri's Chelsea departure
18 June at 11:30Maurizio Sarri has officially joined Juventus and replaced Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium after long negotiations with Chelsea regarding his exit. However, it seems that the former Napoli man never made a real impression and the Stamford Bridge and his exit was inevitable, regardless of Juve's interest.
The Sun in England points out that Sarri is the first manager of the club in Abramovich's era "on his own terms", as he was not sacked nor did he leave "by mutual consent".
Despite this, however, as mentioned, it was a long time coming. The relationship between the Italian and the Chelsea fans was not good and reached the extent of a regular chant coming from the fans during the matches: "F*** Sarriball!".
The Chelsea environment was not happy with Sarri insisting on playing Jorginho and thus sacrificing N'golo Kante's best qualities. Other things that were not appreciated was playing Eden Hazard as a false nine, continuing playing Marcos Alonso or his monotonous substitutions which were reportedly targeted by laughs from the Chelsea board.
Moreover, the Chelsea players themselves got tired of Sarri's training sessions, while the owner Roman Abramovich certainly did not appreciate the manager's negative words about the post-season match in Boston, ahead of the Europa League final.
