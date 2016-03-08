The 'Boban revolution': almost whole AC Milan team for sale, only six 'untouchables'
10 January at 10:40Another revolution at AC Milan? Moreover, an immediate one, as reported by Corriere della Sera today (via milanlive.it), adding that the turnaround that Zvonimir Boban wanted to implement already during the summer, even at the cost of capital losses, was only postponed for a few months.
Several months ago it was the Elliott fund which blocked the will of the director, while now even this will no longer be able to stem given the desperate situation of the club.
Only a few players of the squad at Stefano Pioli's disposal are 'untouchable'. These are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Alessio Romagnoli.
The rest of the team is all basically for sale. Even at the cost of dragging on operations that don't seem to be advantageous on paper like in the case of Mattia Caldara.
The goal is to eliminate 'dry branches'. One of the other players on the verge of a departure is Pepe Reina, who is pushing for a move to Aston Villa before his contract with the Rossoneri expires. However, Milan first want to find a substitute. Fabio Borini is another player on his way out, as he has virtually completed his move to Hellas Verona.
For the incoming market, in addition to Simon Kjaer, who looks likely to arrive at the club, the track for Inter's Matteo Politano is hot. The agent has already given the go-ahead for the move and the clubs will negotiate next week to find an agreement.
The problem is, however, that the Nerazzurri do not want to let the player leave on a loan deal. So there are two possibilities: the sale of Krzysztof Piatek or the exchange of loans with Franck Kessie.
