The Capocannoniere race: Quagliarella in the lead - the standings
26 May at 17:15Not only the Champions League race, Europa League race and relegation battle will be decided tonight, but also the winner of this season's Capocannonieri (top goalscorer). As things stand, 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella is in the lead by four goals.
1. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria): 26 goals
Opponents tonight: Juventus
2. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta): 22 goals
Opponents tonight: Sassuolo
2. Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan): 22 goals
Opponents tonight: SPAL
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 21 goals
Opponents tonight: Sampdoria
