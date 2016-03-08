The Capocannoniere race: Quagliarella in the lead - the standings

26 May at 17:15
Not only the Champions League race, Europa League race and relegation battle will be decided tonight, but also the winner of this season's Capocannonieri (top goalscorer). As things stand, 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella is in the lead by four goals.
 
1. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria): 26 goals
Opponents tonight: Juventus

2. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta): 22 goals
Opponents tonight: Sassuolo
 
2. Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan): 22 goals
Opponents tonight: SPAL
 
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 21 goals
Opponents tonight: Sampdoria
 

