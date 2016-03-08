The Capocannoniere race: Quagliarella in the lead - the standings

1. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria): 26 goals

Opponents tonight: Juventus



2. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta): 22 goals

Opponents tonight: Sassuolo

2. Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan): 22 goals

Opponents tonight: SPAL

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 21 goals

Opponents tonight: Sampdoria

Not only the Champions League race, Europa League race and relegation battle will be decided tonight, but also the winner of this season's Capocannonieri (top goalscorer). As things stand, 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella is in the lead by four goals.