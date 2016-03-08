'The Chinese': the backstory of Napoli's controversial Hamsik announcement

Napoli make statement about Hamsik’s collapsed transfer and refuse to name Dalian Yifang Napoli captain Marek Hamsik’s move to China collapsed last night and the club released the following statement “Napoli Football Club have decided to suspend the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese because the mothods of payment of the agreed amount does not coincide with the agreements previously rreached.”



The fact that Napoli did not name the Chinese club as Dalian Yifang, apparently at the request of owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, seems to say a lot about their feeling towards them and the way the deal was handled.



Eddie Swain