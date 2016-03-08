The Chinese transfer window closes; Inter Milan look to complete Dembele deal
13 July at 22:15The transfer window slammed shut for Chinese clubs today, a huge boost for Inter Milan in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele.
Dembele is currently still in Russia with the Belgian national team, with the team set to take on England on Saturday in the 3rd place playoff match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Now, Inter Milan can strike and sign their man. Dembele’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2019, yet Tottenham were still demanding a fee of around €30 million initially.
Now, it is thought that Inter could get their man for as little as €15-€20 million, a big discount on the original price-tag. However, Inter must first sell; Eder has already gone to China, whilst Vecino is a target of Chelsea – thought to be the signing required for Inter Milan to finally bring Dembele to the San Siro.
