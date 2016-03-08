The clubs overtake Chelsea and Barcelona in race for € 40 million Serie A striker

Juventus, Bayern Munich and Napoli are leading the race to sign Genoa star Krzysztof Piątek, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The 23-year-old striker is one of Europe’s most promising strikers as well as one of the most exciting prospects as he has already scored nine goals in just eight Serie A appearances so far this season.



Chelsea and Barcelona had also been linked with welcoming the services of the striker who joined Genoa for just € 4 million last summer and is now worth almost € 40 million.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Genoa President Enrico Preziosi doesn’t want to sell his star in the January transfer window although an offer in the region of € 40 million could persuade to sell him in January and retain him on loan until the end of the season.



Juventus are reported to be the leading candidate to sign Piatek in the January transfer window, while Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has personally sounded out the player’s availability with Genoa.



Piatek, who is set to become the ‘next Lewandowski’ is one of the most exciting strikers in Europe but despite their strong interest, Chelsea and Barcelona are yet not as close as the other three European giants.

