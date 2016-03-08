The complicated case of Pinamonti: Inter, Genoa and Raiola hard at work
08 January at 16:00Italian striker Andrea Pinamonti’s future is complicated, as Genoa no longer want him and Inter don’t want him to return, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri should pay half of the transfer of the striker to Chievo, with whom they reached a private agreement in the summer. Whilst Inter and Genoa agreed a move for the striker from Milan to the Ligurian capital, the Rossoblu are not convinced by him and would prefer him to return this month, an idea that doesn’t please the Nerazzurri’s management.
Verona and SPAL have both approached Inter to ask for Pinamonti on loan, the report highlights, but the player’s entourage aren’t pleased. His agents accepted the move to Genoa on the basis that he wouldn’t change teams until the end of the season. Therefore, it’s now necessary for all the parties to meet to discuss an alternative that would guarantee Pinamonti more regular playing time and if not at Genoa, somewhere else.
Apollo Heyes
