The condition that can facilitate an Ozil-Perisic swap deal between Arsenal and Inter

28 January at 13:35
Ivan Perisic has asked Inter to be sold this month and would like to join Arsenal, who have offered a loan with an option to buy to the Nerazzurri. However, Ausilio and Marotta want to sell the player on a permanent transfer for a figure between 35 and 40 million euros.

This is why the London-based club want to offer Mesut Ozil in exchange for the Croatian international. According to the Daily Star, president Zhang would only agree to this deal if the Gunners paid half of the German's salary.

