The contract offers from PSG, Juve and Barcelona to De Ligt revealed
14 June at 12:50Matthijs de Ligt is one of the protagonists of the upcoming transfer market campaign, with almost all major European clubs following the Dutchman. In the past couple of days, rumours of his imminent move to PSG gaining momentum, with confirmations also arriving from Spain.
According to Sport, Barcelona have given up on the player and, despite seemingly being in pole position for his signature in the last months, seem to now be out of the race for the Ajax phenomenon.
The Spanish newspaper adds that the problem is not that much related to the transfer fee but more to the salary demands. Barcelona offered the starlet a contract worth 6 million euros net per season, while Juventus offered 12 million and PSG reached an astonishing figure of 12 million, with the Ligue 1 Champions now the leaders of the race.
De Ligt has experienced an incredible campaign for his boyhood club, starting in 55 matches across all competitions with the captain's armband. The centre-back led his team to the Eredivisie title, the Dutch Cup and the semifinals of the Champions League.
Go to comments