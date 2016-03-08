The curse for Juventus continues: injured the Italian international striker

Juventus striker Federico Bernardeschi has suffered an injury today: he trained separately due to fatigue at the psoas muscle. Different training also for Giorgio Chiellini, while Mandzukic and, partially, Khedira are back in the group.



Here is the official statement from the club’s website: “After two days of rest, that followed the victory at Empoli, Juventus returned to work this morning at the JTC Continassa, to start preparing for Saturday night match against Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium. The group focused on a session dedicated to ball possession, additional work, however, for those who did not play Saturday. Mario Mandzukic trained with the team, while Bernardeschi did differentiated work (due to a "psoas" muscle strain) and Khedira partially worked with the group. Customized work also for Giorgio Chiellini, that tomorrow will gradually resume with the team. "

Emanuele Giulianelli