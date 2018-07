Many of the Italian clubs have already started their training for the upcoming season, for some, however, the beginning comes in the following days or weeks. Read below for our guide to when training begins for all 20 Serie A clubs ahead of the 18/19 season.

Atalanta

Bologna

Cagliari

Chievo

Empoli

Fiorentina

Frosinone

Genoa

Inter

Juventus

Lazio

Milan

Napoli

Parma

Roma

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

SPAL

Torino

Udinese

4th of July: Rovetta-Bratto (BG)6 - 23 July: Pinzolo (TN)29 July - 3 August Kitzbühel (Austria)July 5th - 9th: Aritzo (NU)July 14th - 28th: ​​Pejo (TN)6 - 14 July: Pejo (TN)July 17th - 29th: San Zeno di Montagna (VR)July 4th: Monteboro (FI)July 7 to 22: Moena (TN).July 17 - August 1: Alliston (Canada)9 - 20 July: Neustift (Austria)24th - 29th July: Brunico (BZ)July 9th: at the Pinetina of Appiano Gentile (CO)July 9th: Continassa (TO)July 15 to 29: Auronzo di Cadore (TN)August 4 - 11 Marienfeld ( Germany ).9 - 20 July: Milanello (VA)July 22nd: United States of America10th - 30th July: Dimaro-Folgarida (TN)July 7th - 21st: Prato allo Stelvio (BZ)7 - 19 July: Trigoria (Rome)July 22nd: United States of America9 - 28 July: Ponte di Legno (BS)July 14: Vipiteno (BS)July 7 - 21: Tarvisio (UD)27 July - 4 August: Auronzo di Cadore (BL)July 8th - 22nd: Bormio (SO)July 4th - 17th: Udine18 July - 4 August: Sankt Veit (Austria).@snhw_