The dates of first training for Serie A clubs
10 July at 09:00
Many of the Italian clubs have already started their training for the upcoming season, for some, however, the beginning comes in the following days or weeks. Read below for our guide to when training begins for all 20 Serie A clubs ahead of the 18/19 season.
Atalanta4th of July: Rovetta-Bratto (BG)
Bologna6 - 23 July: Pinzolo (TN)
29 July - 3 August Kitzbühel (Austria)
CagliariJuly 5th - 9th: Aritzo (NU)
July 14th - 28th: Pejo (TN)
Chievo6 - 14 July: Pejo (TN)
July 17th - 29th: San Zeno di Montagna (VR)
EmpoliJuly 4th: Monteboro (FI)
FiorentinaJuly 7 to 22: Moena (TN).
FrosinoneJuly 17 - August 1: Alliston (Canada)
Genoa9 - 20 July: Neustift (Austria)
24th - 29th July: Brunico (BZ)
InterJuly 9th: at the Pinetina of Appiano Gentile (CO)
JuventusJuly 9th: Continassa (TO)
LazioJuly 15 to 29: Auronzo di Cadore (TN)
August 4 - 11 Marienfeld ( Germany ).
Milan9 - 20 July: Milanello (VA)
July 22nd: United States of America
Napoli10th - 30th July: Dimaro-Folgarida (TN)
ParmaJuly 7th - 21st: Prato allo Stelvio (BZ)
Roma7 - 19 July: Trigoria (Rome)
July 22nd: United States of America
Sampdoria9 - 28 July: Ponte di Legno (BS)
SassuoloJuly 14: Vipiteno (BS)
SPALJuly 7 - 21: Tarvisio (UD)
27 July - 4 August: Auronzo di Cadore (BL)
TorinoJuly 8th - 22nd: Bormio (SO)
UdineseJuly 4th - 17th: Udine
18 July - 4 August: Sankt Veit (Austria).
