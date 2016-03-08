Many of the Italian clubs have already started their training for the upcoming season, for some, however, the beginning comes in the following days or weeks. Read below for our guide to when training begins for all 20 Serie A clubs ahead of the 18/19 season.

Atalanta

Bologna

Cagliari

Chievo

Empoli

Fiorentina

Frosinone

Genoa

Inter

Juventus

Lazio

Milan

Napoli

Parma

Roma

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

SPAL

Torino

Udinese