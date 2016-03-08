The defensive reinforcement depends on Pogba or Rabiot: the scenarios for Juve
05 May at 12:45Massimiliano Allegri has asked for reinforcements to remain on the Juventus bench and, in particular, the departments that need reinforcements are the defence and the midfield.
The arrival of Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer is not enough for the Bianconeri to fix the department and Paul Pogba continues to be the dream of the Old Lady, especially in the case of Manchester United's potential missed Champions League qualification.
Fabio Paratici, however, is also working on another possible free transfer: Adrien Rabiot, who is already certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain and his negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona were unsuccessful.
As analyzed in today's edition of Tuttosport, in the event of an economic effort of more than 100 million euros for Pogba, Juventus will have to go for a more 'low cost' solution for the defence.
The main goal would then likely be Kostas Manolas, who has a 35 million euros release clause in his contract. Other names to keep an eye on would be Atletico's Savic and also Jerome Boateng, who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
On the other hand, if Rabiot were to arrive in Turin, then Paratici could work on a big transfer for the defence. The first objective remains Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, who is closely followed by Barcelona. The other options are Benfica's Ruben Dias, who is valued at 60 million, and Raphael Varane, whose future at Real Madrid remains in the balance, even after Zidane's return.
