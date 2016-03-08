The details and the figures of Napoli-Pepe meeting, while Man United...

Yesterday the agents of Nicolas Pepe from Lille arrived in Dimaro, home of Napoli's pre-season training camp, to meet the Partenopei management. Steps forward were taken in the negotiations, as reported by Sky Sport.

The Ivorian attacker wants a salary of 5 million euros net per season, while the agents of the player want to receive 5 million in commissions.

Napoli offered 3.5 million euros plus 500 thousand in bonuses to the player. There is also competition from Manchester United in the race for the player. The negotiations remain complicated but compared to two weeks ago, the striker is more open to moving to Napoli.

Talks are also proceeding with Lille, with Adam Ounas very likely to be included in a potential deal, while Verdi could be another name, as the player is appreciated by the French club.

Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui and Hysaj, was also present at Napoli's pre-season training camp. The Albanian fullback could be on his way out of the club, with Premier League clubs as well as Roma and Juventus interested. 

