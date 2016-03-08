The details behind Lukaku's decision: Inter and Juve keeping tabs

06 August at 16:30
​New updates on the future of Romelu Lukaku. According to Sky UK, the Belgian striker continues to train with Anderlecht at their training ground today, even though Man Utd resumed their preparations today.

The report claims that Lukaku will remain in Belgium until there is more clarity on his future, as Inter and Juventus are interested in acquiring his services ahead of the upcoming season. In addition to this, he's no longer in the Red Devils' plans.

The decision, contrary to what has been reported in the past few hours, was taken along with Man Utd, who are ready to sell the player once and for all.

Inter are believed to be in pole position for the striker, after Juventus' swap proposal fell through since Dybala wants to stay in Turin. Furthermore, the Nerazzurri are very keen on completing the deal, as Antonio Conte is getting anxious.

