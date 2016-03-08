The Donnarumma show at the Olimpico: thanks to him AC Milan remain in 4th place
04 February at 13:30The third consecutive goal for Piatek, the first assists for Paqueta and the great saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma. These are the three good news with which Gennaro Gattuso and AC Milan can return home from the Stadio Olimpico after a 1-1 draw against Roma. In particular, Milan have to thank their young goalkeeper, who saved his team with four huge saves.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Donnarumma was the great protagonist of the challenge. The 19-year-old seems to have finally found consistency and has found peace and serenity and above all, he once again seemed almost insuperable.
Yesterday only the other great prospect on the field, Nicolo Zaniolo, managed to score against him, while the other Roma players were shut down by fantastic saves from Donnarumma.
Thanks to his saves, Milan returned home with a point but not only that. The Rossoneri have in fact managed to hold on fourth place and have kept Roma behind, both in the standings and in terms of direct matches. Qualifying to the Champions League is fundamental for Milan and to do so, not only Piatek's goals and Paqueta's assists will be necessary but also Donnarumma's saves.
