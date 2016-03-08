The economic barriers hindering Man Utd's Dybala pursuit
03 August at 10:00In the past week, the Paulo Dybala saga has well and truly erupted. The Argentine forward, for all intents and purposes, is being forced out of Juventus; the Bianconeri having agreed a deal with Manchester United to swap the forward with Red Devils' striker Romelu Lukaku.
Lukaku has already agreed to the deal on his end, now it is just down to Juventus, Manchester United and his entourage to persuade Dybala to move to England; something the player himself seems reluctant to do due to a number of reasons, most notably the step down to Europa League football and having to re-establish himself in a new league.
The fact that Dybala is comfortable at Juventus makes it difficult for Manchester United as it means the Premier League side have extra convincing to do; having to meet all the necessary economic demands on a number of levels. However, it does not just stop at Dybala's high contact demands himself.
Furthermore, there is the matter of image rights, which are owned exclusively by another company and therefore the Manchester side need to purchase them outright - something which could total around 40 million euros. Combined with this, Dybala's agent is demanding a 15 million euro commission to convince his client to move to England.
Finally, Dybala is demanding that his release clause in his contract be lowered by 25% should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, something that United are reluctant to do - however, if it gets the deal over the line, Ed Woodward and co. may have to cave to the Argentine's demands.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments