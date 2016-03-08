The Elliott era begins: AC Milan transfer budget revealed
22 July at 11:40The Elliott era has begun at AC Milan. Yesterday the club’s new owners named a new board of directors (READ ALL THE DETAILS HERE) and Paolo Scaroni took over as the new president of the club.
Marco Fassone was sacked by Elliott ‘for just cause’ and the same happened to the other four Chinese members of the previous board of directors.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the new Board of Directors will remain in charge until June 2020. The now board of director members are Marco Patuano, Franck Tuil, Giorgio Furlani, Stefano Cocirio, Alfredo Craca, Salvatore Cerchione and Gianluca D’Avanzo.
The Italian paper claims Elliott will invest € 150 million in the coming months and 1/3 of this sum, about € 50 million, are going to be used in the current transfer window.
Elliott confirmed yesterday its intention to strengthen the team respecting the limits of the Financial Fair Play.
Go to comments