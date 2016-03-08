Emre Can continues to be a problem for Juventus. The Bianconeri have been unsuccessful with finding the German midfielder a new club thus far, while he hasn't received much playing time under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri either.The list of clubs in contact with Juve and the midfielder's agents is very long. From Paris Saint-Germain to Man Utd. However, the story has been the same for every approach: either the player has said no, or Juve have rejected the offer.Furthermore, the controversial management of the player in the last few months has only worsened his chances of finding a new club. Meanwhile, Juve remain firm on their valuation of around €30m. In other words, the Bianconeri's strategy, which was off from the start, has failed.Thus far, the management of the player has been embarrassing. Between some minutes here and there and squad exclusions, Emre Can hasn't been given a proper chance. From the start, he has been forced to work in head-wind, and now the market is fading.