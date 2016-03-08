The European Golden Shoe: Messi maintains huge lead, Ronaldo barely in top 10, Piatek in top 5

The battle for the crown of European goalscorers continued during the weekend, with Lionel Messi still on top of the ranking with a significant lead over his rivals. This would be a sixth victory in the individual competition for the Barcelona star and a third consecutive one.



Despite not scoring during the weekend, Messi's position remains more than safe, as the players behind him, including Mbappe, Lewandowski, Piatek or Ronaldo did not score as well. On the other hand, 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella was on the scoresheet and thus remains very high in contention for the award, even though it seems difficult to see Messi let anyone sniff to it.



With six rounds to go in most European competitions, a 6-goal advantage seems almost impossible to erase, especially considering the consistency and manner in which the Blaugrana star continues to score week by week. However, it can still be interesting to see how some of the mini-duels end, like for example the battle between two countrymen: Robert Lewandowski and ​Krzysztof Piątek.



