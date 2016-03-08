The Gasp diet and numbers like Nordahl: Zapata is attracting Premier League interest

He was the undisputed protagonist of the football weekend in Serie A, with four goals against Frosinone that moved him to the top of the goalscoring standings with 14 goals. Duvan Zapata has literally exploded, finding the way to the net for the eighth consecutive official match and confirming the ability of Gian Piero Gasperini to enhance strikers in is teams.



It is mainly the hand of the Atalanta coach behind the great moment of the Colombian, who has worked hard on a physical level and has relied on a diet studied in detail to find the brilliance of the best days.



Zapata's numbers are record-breaking. The striker has never scored with this regularity in Serie A. With 13 goals in the last 7 match, he is showing an average on the level of Gunnar Nordahl in the 1958-59 season. From November to today, he is the most prolific striker of the 5 major European leagues and, as Opta points out, the last 13 goals came from just 15 shots on goal.



An almost infallible sniper, costing the Percassi family 14 million euros for the loan from Sampdoria, with the player being redeemed in June for another 12 million.



Zapata is ready to join the La Dea until June 2023 and has already declared his willingness to stay at the club for a long time but attention must be paid to the temptations of the market.



According to Tuttosport, in recent days a 40 million proposal from West Ham was rejected by Atalanta, with the London-based club looking for a replacement for Marko Arnautovic. The feeling is that, if Zapata continues to play the way he has so far, the value is destined to grow and it will remain to be seen whether Percassi will be tempted by yet another huge capital gain.