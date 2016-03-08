The Gazidis revolution begins: a more international AC Milan without former players
06 March at 17:30According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via milannews.it), the Ivan Gazidis revolution is about to begin at AC Milan. The Rossoneri club with a wide international scope and without former players: this is the project that the CEO of the club has in mind.
The South African director is ready to complete another revolution in the management of the club that will begin with the departure of Zvonimir Boban and the continue with the increasingly probable farewell of Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara.
In reality, Elliott and Gazidis have no intention of sacking Maldini but his coexistence with Ralf Rangnick does not seem possible at all. Also because the German, strongly desires by the Rossoneri, will be at the centre of the new project and will come to serve as both the manager and sporting director, taking care of the transfer market in particular.
In addition to the arrival of Rangnick, there are also two other characters who will acquire greater importance at the club: it is Hendrik Almstadt, also a German, who is, in fact, the right arm of Gazidis and who will work closely with Rangnick on the market. Greater responsibilities will also be given to Geoffrey Moncada, the current head of scouts at the club: his role should not change but most likely he will be increasingly listened to.
