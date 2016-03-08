The Higuain case: what is behind Sarri's words?

In fact, in the end, it doesn't only depend on the striker, but also on the Bianconeri management, who for long have been wanting the definite sale of Higuain. Unless anything surprising takes place, El Pipita will leave Juventus. Sarri also confirmed that he will speak to the player soon.

'I love him but it depends on him', that's how Maurizio Sarri replied when asked if Gonzalo Higuain will stay at Juventus. The Argentinian will return from his loan spell at Chelsea, but it doesn't look like he will remain in Turin.