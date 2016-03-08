The Ibra Countdown: the day-to-day program of new AC Milan star
31 December at 12:45The Ibra-day is getting closer. AC Milan returned to training yesterday in Milanello, in view of the commitment against Sampdoria at the San Siro on January 6 but the Rossoneri fans are waiting above all for Ibrahimovic's arrival, scheduled for the first days of 2020. Gazzetta dello Sport brings a roundup of what is expected in the coming days in regards to the arrival of the Swedish phenomenon.
Zlatan will land with a private flight at the Linate airport on Thursday in the late morning, around 11 am. No New Year's Eve in Italy, therefore, as assumed firstly, nor medical visits in the very early hours of the morning, as usually happens to new Milan players.
Ibra and his family will remain in the Swedish mountains of Are until tomorrow evening, the second AC Milan chapter will officially open on Thursday morning for the attacker.
The medical checkups will be held at the La Madonnina clinic, not far from the mega apartment in the heart of Milano which Zlatan will take back very soon. The appointment is presumably set for lunchtime, then the classic steps that await all new players: fitness and athletic tests in Milanello and the signing of the contract.
The official presentation will take place at 10 am of the following day and then - presumably - the first training session with the team. Pioli could put him on the bench as early as January 6 and schedule his debut for the Coppa Italia match against Spal, although every decision will be made after testing the player's conditions.
In this regard, however, there is great optimism. Even though he has not played an official game since mid-October, the Swede has continued to train even after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy.
