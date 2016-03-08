The Ibrahimovic medicine: Zlatan has already 'restored soul and hope' at AC Milan
11 January at 12:00AC Milan will face Cagliari today in the next Serie A clash and it will be a clash of experiments for the Rossoneri, as Stefano Pioli is set to use the 4-4-2 formation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao upfront.
When the Swedish giant landed in Milano on January 2, the management hypothesized a debut in the Coppa Italia clash against Spal and it seemed like an optimistic plan given how long Ibrahimovic has not played. However, the phenomenal attacker surprised everyone.
The player immediately restored soul and hope to this Milan, as highlighted by Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it), and he chose Leao as his companion for the adventure.
Ibrahimovic is convinced that he can shape the Portuguese talent, with whom he has 17 years of difference, helping him to grow and mature definitively. Rumours from Milanello speak of an absolutely different attitude from the ex Lille star which could be demonstrated already today against Cagliari.
