The idea to restart football in Italy again: both Coppa Italia semifinals in Naples
18 April at 15:00Restart the football season as soon as the right security guarantees are in place. This is the great goal that the leaders of Italian football have set themselves and it cannot be excluded that the ball will be able to roll again by the end of May.
As reported by La Repubblica (via goal.com), the first game after the long stop that was necessary due to the Coronavirus pandemic will probably be played at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples. During the last video conference of the Lega Serie A, it was identified that a better idea might be to restart the Coppa Italia first and then the league campaign.
If the go-ahead from the government arrives, the second leg of the Napoli-Inter semifinal could be the first to restart football in Italy, followed by Juventus-Milan (also for this match the San Paolo is a very viable venue) and to test the new health protocol.
Both games would be played strictly behind closed doors and the hope is that the first of the two matches can be played on 27 or 28 May. The next few days will be decisive ones for the definitive ok from the government, but everything obviously depends on the evolution of the situation.
In the meantime, the Football Federation wants to be ready and has already speculated that some league games could be moved to the south of the country, that is, the area of Italy that would guarantee greater security at the moment.
