The infinite Ronaldo-Messi challenge: They can beat Pelé
21 January at 11:40Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus did not alter the head-to-head clash between CR7 and Messi. Although the last Ballon d'Or was won by Luka Modric, these two are still the 'masters' of world football. Cristiano and Leo even have Pelé, a living legend of world football, in their sights.
Although Pelé claims to have scored more than 1000 goals in his career (also counting friendly matches), the official count of his goals with Santos is 619 in 638 matches.
Thus, Messi and Ronaldo are dramatically approaching that figure. An unthinkable thing just a few years ago. The Argentine has scored 576 career goals in 600 appearances with Barcelona.
Cristiano, on the other hand, is at 589 goals in 789 games. 450 of those scored with Real Madrid and 16 during his spell at Juventus so far. The record is only 31 goals away and the challenge with Messi never ends, even in different countries.
