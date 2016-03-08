The Italian job at Manchester United: Macheda and the worst goalkeeper in history

There will be one Italian player in the Manchester United squad that will face Juventus tonight at the Allianz Stadium, the full-back Matteo Darmian. Arrived from Torino in 2015, the international defender has played 55 matches in Premier League, scoring 1 goal (against Crystal Palace in 2016). After a good start at Old Trafford, with the supporters awarding him as the player of the month of August 2015, his experience has always been a uphill road, but he has won an FA Cup, a Commhnity Shield and a League Cup. He’s rumored to be likely loaned in January.



But he’s not the only Italian player who has worn the Red Devils shirt. The first on was Massimo Taibi: he arrived from Venezia in 1999 for £4.5 million, after after Peter Schmeichel had left for Sporting Lisbon after winning the treble and injuries to both their 1st and 2nd choice goalkeepers: Mark Bosnich and Raimond van der Gouw respectively. After a gaffe against Southampton that resulted in Matthew Le Tissier scoring a goal, he was dubbed 'The Blind Venetian' by local press. He left Manchester after only 5 matches and The Telegraph has appointed him one of the Manchester United’s 13 worst signings.



Giuseppe Rossi, born in New Jersey, was signed by Manchester United in 2004, at the age of 17, coming from the youth team of Parma. In three years of contract with the Red Devils, he experienced loans at Newcastle and Parma, being able to play with Alex Ferguson’s first team only in 2005-06 when he played 14 matches in all the competitions and scored 4 goals.



Federico Macheda deserves a specific mention: arrived from the youth teams of Lazio, he was considered a big talent by Sir Alex Ferguson, who made him debut in the first team at the age of 17 against Aston Villa in a Premier League match and the Italian forward, after Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for United in the 80th minute, won the match with a turn to evade his marker followed by a curling effort from just inside the penalty area in the third minute of injury time. Six season under contract with Manchester United, 36 matches and 5 goals in all the competitions, with many loan spell for the talent who could have done more if has listened to Ferguson, as told by himself.

Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli