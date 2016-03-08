The January revolution: how would Inter lineup with Eriksen?
24 January at 11:00Inter Milan have been very active on the transfer market and have already completed the transfers of Ashley Young from Manchester United as well as Victor Moses from Chelsea, who are set to feature as the wingbacks in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2.
However, the real priority for the Nerazzurri on the transfer market is Christian Eriksen. The Danish international's contract with Tottenham is expiring at the end of the season and Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta is negotiating with the English club for the player to arrive at the San Siro already this month.
The parties are in talks and Spurs want 20 million euros for their prized asset, so as not to lose him on a free in the summer. The Nerazzurri are currently offering somewhat less but it is widely expected that an agreement will be reached until the end of January.
But how would Inter lineup with the midfield star? Gazzetta dello Sport presented a possible starting eleven of Antonio Conte's aside with all the new additions to the squad:
Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Moses, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro.
Go to comments