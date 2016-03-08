The Juventus-Raiola axis gets hot: the three potential reinforcements
20 June at 09:45The axis between Juventus Raiola is expected to be very hot in the summer transfer market. The arrival of Maurizio Sarri gave a new impulse to the Bianconeri's market who now work with the powerful agent on several fronts: not only the renewal of Kean but also three other operations.
The first one leads to Luca Pellegrini. The young Roma fullback is a very popular name on Paratici's wishlist and, according to Tuttosport, the sporting director has already made a swap offer with Mattia Perin going the other way. However, Roma's priority at the moment is Pau Lopez. Regardless, Juve could buy the fullback for less than 10 million euros.
The bigger movements are regarding Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt. The Frenchman has expressed his intention to leave Manchester United and would appreciate a return to Turin and the Bianconeri are studying a possible deal including technical counterparts (Cancelo, Douglas Costa, Dybala) to lower the Red Devils' economic demands.
Meanwhile, the Dutch defender is the dream to build the defence for the future and in the last few days rivals, Barcelona and PSG, have slowed down on the Ajax captain.
Go to comments