The 'Kulusevski revolution': here is what will change at Juventus
05 January at 13:15Dejan Kulusevski will join Juventus for the 2020/21 season, so there is still time for planning but his arrival will change the hierarchies at the Bianconeri club, as Maurizio Sarri is set to have much more tactical flexibility in the upcoming campaign, as reported by Tuttosport.
The Swede will be an additional competitor in different roles, from the midfield to the attack. The main 'suspects' endangered by the presence of the current Parma man are Douglas Costa and Federico Bernaredeschi, whose contracts with Juventus expire in 2022 and they could thus end up on the market or be used differently by Sarri.
The presence of Kulusevski puts their position at risk but it will be necessary to understand the tactical choices of Sarri, who sees Bernardeschi in the midfield trio and Douglas Costa as the ideal element for the 4-3-3.
Dybala's position seems to be firmly established and he is experiencing a year in which he is recovering his lost form, while Aaron Ramsey, already this year has demonstrated to be able to adapt to the role of the element that can make the difference by coming on the pitch during the match.
