The latest as Napoli join Inter, Juve in chase of Manchester United wantaway defender
22 July at 16:00It seems Matteo Darmian is set on leaving Manchester United to return to Serie A, where more and more clubs are ready to welcome him: after Inter and Juventus, Naples have joined the chase. Confirming this is Aurelio De Laurentiis following an appearance at Dimaro.
While it is true that Inter, Juve, and Napoli are all interested in Darmian, he remains their first alternative to the priority objectives. Each club is in fact chasing other players for the role of full-back: Inter is pressing on Vrsaljko, Juve (in case of goodbye to Alex Sandro) will try a top profile (Marcelo?) Meanwhile, Napoli are reportedly close on Santiago Arias( despite the denials of De Laurentiis). Darmian is therefore waiting to know who will bring the final thrust to pull him away from Manchester United.
Convincing the Red Devils will not be easy: despite not being fully in the plans of Mourinho and his contract expiring in 2019, the full-back is valued at approximately 18-20 million euros by the English club, a figure deemed excessive at the time by the three clubs. None of the three Italian clubs have given up, however, and may be waiting for the precise moment.
