The latest on Andre Silva as Milan patiently weigh options

SHOW GALLERY

Milan continue to sort their financial situation and await UEFA’s decision on the 19th but are also looking to make moves to improve the squad ahead of next season. The latest links between Milan and a striker involve Radamel Falcao.



Meanwhile, it continues to appear that André Silva's future will be away from Milan, but we still do not know what awaits him. According to Tuttosport, the club is thinking of an exchange with Falcao, but there is also Wolverhampton who are keen on the Portuguese striker. They are attempting to assemble a competitive team after returning to the Premier League.



There is also Galatasaray who have already inquired about the 22-year-old. With the World Cup at the door, during which André Silva could play a leading role for Portugal, it is not convenient for anyone to make a hasty decision.

