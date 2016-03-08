The latest on Donnarumma's condition ahead of Milan-Genoa clash

Gianluigi Donnarumma grits his teeth, but that's not enough. The young goalkeeper is likely to miss out on Sunday's clash against Genoa as a result of the ankle injury he sustained during the Fiorentina encounter, following a challenge with Chiesa.However, although he hasn't been able to fully recover just yet, the problem shouldn't be anything serious. As a precaution, Asmir Begovic will play the game from the first minute, as Stefano Pioli wants Donnarumma fit for the return leg against Juventus.After making his debut last time out, Begovic will look to continue his good form as he was crucial against Fiorentina. Although he didn't save the penalty, getting a hand to it, he made a few decisive saves towards the end of the game to preserve the point.It will be his first start at the San Siro. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, he won't get to share it with the fans at the iconic stadium.