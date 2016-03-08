The latest on Roma's options as they look to find Alisson replacement
22 July at 17:00
Roma are in search of a goalkeeper following the departure of Alisson. They have already secured veteran Antonio Mirante (35) for a likely backup, but they are looking to Denmark as a possible option.
F.C. Copenhagen’s Robin Olsen is the target and Roma have presented an official offer of 10 million. There is a strong yes from the Swedish goalkeeper who would "settle" for a contract of 1.5 million plus bonuses. From Denmark they have raised the asking price, however: 16 million. Monchi is convinced to close it halfway at 13 million. And he would like to close by the middle of next week to ensure Di Francesco can work as soon as possible with the future goalkeeper of the team that helped bring Sweden to the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup
The others - Yesterday the name of Cech was circulated but it was denied to Trigoria. The speech for PSG’s Areola is different.Raiola is trying to convince him to leave Paris, but now the times are really tight.
Other ideas include Zoet (not convincing and has just renewed with the PSV) and Cillessen (too expensive).
