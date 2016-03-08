The Maldini dynasty continues at AC Milan as Daniel shines with shirt number 10
05 March at 12:45There is another Maldini who making the world talk about him. As written by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, for 65 years this has continued, since Cesare began the epic link between his surname and AC Milan.
In today's Milan, there are two people with the surname Maldini: Paolo has settled behind a desk, working as a strategic director, while Daniel, his youngest child, is doing great things with Milan Primavera. Contrary to the rest of the family, he wears the shirt number 10 and plays as an attacking midfielder and his father observes him from the stands on a regular basis.
The 17-year-old has a surname that 'guarantees' greatness, even though it did not work out too well for his older brother Christian Maldini who suffered many injury problems throughout his youth career and now, aged 22, is currently playing in Serie C, the third tier of Italian football.
Daniel, meanwhile, is changing the defensive trends of the Maldini family and has scored 6 goals in 18 appearances for a struggling Milan Primavera team so far this season. It might be a bit far-fetched but in the near future, there might be an opportunity for another Maldini to show off in the senior Rossoneri side.
