First of all, the Rossoneri will make their league debut, their first shot at showing off ( and trying) what Gattuso as worked with during the summer. Furthermore, Napoli started their season in a cracking way, beating Lazio 2-1 away from home in a stylish fashion.

However, what's perhaps most interesting, is the number of exes between both sides. As for Milan, Gonzalo Higuain will once again play against his former team, while Pepe Reina will do the same, having joined the Rossoneri this summer. Unfortunately, another former Napoli man Ivan Strinic won't take part due to heart muscle issues.

In regards to Napoli, their new manager Carlo Ancelotti will face his old side, with which he won the Champions League twice. Ex-Rossonero Simone Verdi could also make an appearance, although he's expected to start on the bench.

As Milan's encounter with Genoa was postponed, their first match of the season will instead be against Napoli away from home. As expected by many, this will be a very special game due to two reasons.