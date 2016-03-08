...
The most profitable stadiums in Europe in 2017/18: Barcelona and Real on top, Juve 13th

05 March at 13:15
Stadium revenues represent a large source of income for football clubs all over Europe, especially the top clubs fighting for titles every year. Millions and millions can be earned during matchdays, especially in the biggest games, such as the El Clasico in Spain or the Derby della Madonnina in Italy.

In the ranking of stadium revenues for last season drawn up by Deloitte, Barcelona and Real Madrid dominated, with Manchester United on the podium. The ranking revealed a large dominance of English stadiums, while Italians remained somewhat behind their rivals.

Four Italian clubs reached the top 20 but acquired significantly different numbers compared to the top European clubs from other competitions, as highlighted above. Juventus ranked thirteenth, while AC Milan did better than Inter at the San Siro. Roma, in the meantime, fits between the two Milanese sides.

Click on the gallery to see the entire ranking of the most profitable stadiums in Europe.
 

