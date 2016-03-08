The most successful clubs: Real under Barcelona! Juve dominates Italy
15 January at 20:20Nation by nation - CM reports that the ranking of football clubs that have won the most in their history, considering national titles and cups and international cups, it turns out that Barcelona has won two more trophies than Real Madrid (we would have imagined otherwise).
The Italian ranking is obviously led by Juventus : 67 titles, but 83% of them have been won in Italy (35 badges, 13 Italian Cups, 8 Italian Super Cups). Followed by Milan (51, only two trophies in the last ten years: Scudetto in 2011 and Italian Super Cup in 2016, but the Rossoneri are in 3rd place in the ranking of the most titled teams in terms of international victories behind Real Madrid and Al-Ahly ), Inter (39), Lazio (16, the surge with Lotito after the golden years of Cragnotti) and Roma(15).
Of the Bundesliga, it is under Bayern Munich's dictatorship.
In England, current leaders Liverpool are still slightly off the pace to their main rivals Manchester United, but have narrowed the gap to 3 accolades (63 Liverpool, 66 Man Utd): more spaced out here are Arsenal (46), Chelsea (31) and Manchester City ( 25).
When we speak of the clubs with the highest turnover in the world:
Barcelona (840.8 million euros), Real Madrid (757.3 million), Manchester United (711.5) lead the podium. Followed by Bayern Munich, Psg, City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and - the only Italian in the top 10 - Juventus.
We jump to Argentina , where Boca Juniors (68) precedes the eternal rivals of River Plate (66) , further on chasing Independiente (45), Racing Club (37) and San Lorenzo (22). The situation in Brazil is very uncertain: San Paolo (18), Santos and Cruzeiro (17), Palmeiras (16) and Flamengo (15) are close in terms of success.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments