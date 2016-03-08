The new Pirlo strikes again, Juventus in his future

Sandro Tonali strikes again. The midfielder born on 8 May 2000 and already considered as the new Pirlo, has scored a great goal in the today win of his Brescia against the rivals of Hellas Verona.



After the first call in the Italian national team by Roberto Mancini, coming from a Serie B side, the second good news for Tonali: first he makes a fantastic assist for Donnarumma, with a pass that really reminds the style of the Maestro, then he scores with a free kick from the long distance. Brescia won 4-2 against Hellas Verona today. Juventus keep the eyes wide open on a player that, potentially, seems to be one of the greatest talent in the European football since many years.

Emanuele Giulianelli