The new Pirlo strikes again, Juventus in his future

11 November at 20:00
Sandro Tonali strikes again. The midfielder born on 8 May 2000 and already considered as the new Pirlo, has scored a great goal in the today win of his Brescia against the rivals of Hellas Verona.
 
After the first call in the Italian national team by Roberto Mancini, coming from a Serie B side, the second good news for Tonali: first he makes a fantastic assist for Donnarumma, with a pass that really reminds the style of the Maestro, then he scores with a free kick from the long distance. Brescia won 4-2 against Hellas Verona today. Juventus keep the eyes wide open on a player that, potentially, seems to be one of the greatest talent in the European football since many years.

Emanuele Giulianelli

