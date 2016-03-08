The obstacle preventing Juve's pursuit of Spurs and Man Utd target

01 June at 17:45
Juventus have been heavily linked to French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele since the winter transfer market. Ndombele, who currently plays for French club Lyon, is not just a target of Juventus, however, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also reportedly chasing the Frenchman.

Ndombele had an approximate value of €70m in January but the increased interest in the Lyon midfielder may have led this price to rise and, therefore, is currently the main obstacle in Juventus' pursuit of Ndombele. Juve may not necessarily be able to compete with the financial power of both Spurs and United and, therefore, could be forced to look at alternate situations.

Reports today, however, have indicated that Real Madrid may look into the possibility of singing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic; a sale which would free up funds and allow the Bianconeri to accelerate for Ndombele.

