Piatek can leave AC Milan if they fail to make top 4

Piatek guarda cielo Milan
06 May at 12:45

If Milan failure to qualify for the Champions League, then they could be forced to sell players in order to balance the books.
 
Today's edition of Repubblica ran with the headline this morning.
 
"Piatek with the suitcase ready: Milan needs Europe to keep its jewels".
 
If Milan fails to qualify for the top European club competition, in the summer Milan risks having to sell a couple of the 5 players who could earn capital gains, namely Suso, Romagnoli, Donnarumma, Kessié and either Cutrone or Piatek, who joined in January, from Genoa for 35 million euros.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.