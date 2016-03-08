Piatek can leave AC Milan if they fail to make top 4



If Milan failure to qualify for the Champions League, then they could be forced to sell players in order to balance the books.



Today's edition of Repubblica ran with the headline this morning.



"Piatek with the suitcase ready: Milan needs Europe to keep its jewels".



If Milan fails to qualify for the top European club competition, in the summer Milan risks having to sell a couple of the 5 players who could earn capital gains, namely Suso, Romagnoli, Donnarumma, Kessié and either Cutrone or Piatek, who joined in January, from Genoa for 35 million euros.

