The players AC Milan could sell in January: from Borini to Kessie
16 November at 19:40
AC Milan are preparing for the January transfer window, which could be decisive for the remainder of their season. In addition to strengthening the squad, the Rossoneri will also be looking to get rid off a few players, from Borini to Kessie.
In a long article on their website, MilanNews.it has gone through which players are likely to leave the club in January, department by department. Given that a few signings are needed, the money will have to come from somewhere.
At the back, there could be a full-back revolution. Calabria and Rodriguez have been linked with other teams, as both have struggled to perform at the start of the season. Therefore, they could end up on the market, as Milan have set their sights on Lille's Celik as a potential replacement.
Per the report, Franck Kessie could also leave the club, as a result of his behavioural issues. His adventure with the Rossoneri seems to have come to an end, and Wolves might make a new attempt for the Ivorian midfielder (after failing in the summer).
Up front, Borini could be on his way out. The Italian hasn't played much at the start of this season and Torino are interested in signing him (Corriere Dello Sport via MilanNews.it). If a good offer arrives, then he could certainly be sold. There have also been reports on a potential loan move for Piatek, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it).
