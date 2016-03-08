The players set to leave Inter this summer

Keita, Candreva, Cedric, Borja Valero, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Dalbert all could be on the way out of inter this summer. The players who have not consistently contributed this season. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Piero Ausilio and Beppe Marotta will work in this direction in the next market.

Both Keita and Candreva came on from the bench against a tired Udinese, whose safety in Serie A is not yet confirmed, but neither could break the deadlock.

Luciano Spalletti after the game voiced his displeasure, and now Inter wants to refresh the squad, giving alternatives to the next Nerazzurri coach.

The priority is not to bring a champion to Inter, but to enlarge the squad, to have it deeper to guarantee better technical 'material' to Luciano Spalletti or whoever.









